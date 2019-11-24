4,000 women from north Kerala turn up for job fair

Around 4,000 candidates from north Kerala turned up for the second edition of the job fair for women organised by the District Employability Centre at Government Women’s Polytechnic College, Malaparamba, on Saturday. The fair was attended by 26 prominent companies with a broader network in Kerala and other States.

Officials of the District Employability Centre said the recruiters had shortlisted as many as 912 candidates for vacancies in various sectors during the fair.

Appointments will be made after the final interview, they added.

A majority of recruiters were from finance, marketing and software sectors. Most of them offered jobs to the shortlisted candidates in Kozhikode city.

“Incidentally, around 150 candidates from various backward communities and tribal settlements attended the recruitment drive. There were graduates and postgraduates in the group,” said District Employment Officer K. Venugopalan. He lauded the District Collector for bringing such candidates to the forefront, thereby enabling them to attend the drive.

According to Mr. Venugopalan, the turnout was beyond expectations. “We expected around 1,500 candidates, but more than 4,000 turned up. The drive helped us realise how hundreds of educated youngsters toiled to secure decent jobs,” he said.

To support more such candidates, including unemployed men, the employability centre is planning to host a mega job fair at Government Vocational Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, on February 8, 2020. This will be in addition to the scheduled weekly selection drives at the office of the employability centre at the civil station.