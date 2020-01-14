4,000 CRZ violations in Kozhikode district

The fear of demolition of their houses is hanging over many residents with the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) submitting the final list of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Nearly 4,000 CRZ violations, including 1,657 within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, have been identified in the district based on a consolidated report from 35 local bodies as on January 14, 2020.

Regional Town Planner P.A. Isha submitted the report to Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the chairman of the Coastal District Committee (CDC), following an order of the State government. Such reports from all districts will be submitted to the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) so as to be produced in the Supreme Court.

A total of 3,916 violations have been found in 35 local bodies that come under the purview of the CRZ. However, seven local bodies have reported no violation. The details of all the illegal constructions have been uploaded on the website of the Kozhikode district administration.

The recent demolition of five waterfront residential apartments at Maradu municipality has triggered a fear psychosis among the residents in Kozhikode.

“Many people did not take the CRZ rules seriously during the construction of buildings. As of now, some buildings are occupied, others unoccupied and many others are still under construction,” Ms. Isha told The Hindu.

Approval for construction of buildings should be taken from the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA), which is the empowered authority to deal with environmental issues related to the CRZ. No construction is allowed within 200 metres from the coast in the CRZ-III area while works are allowed beyond 50 metres from the coast in the CRZ-II zone.

Earlier, building constructions were approved based on the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 1991. Now, the coastal zones are regulated by the the CRZ notification of 2011.

In Kozhikode, more CRZ violations have been found in grama panchayats than in municipalities. Kadalundi, a coastal village close to the Arabian sea and famous for its bird sanctuary, has 486 CRZ violations.

The other local bodies are Azhiyur grama panchayat (286), Chemancherry (406), Onchiyam (267), Moodadi (227), Thalakulathoor (03), Chengottukkavu (142), Chorode (64), and Edacherry grama panchayat (44), and Payyoli municiplaity (39).

Powers to approve building constructions up to 250 sq m was vested with a district-level committee formed during 2013-14.