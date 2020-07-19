40 Kozhikode corpn. office staff to undergo COVID-19 test

Forty front office staff members at the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation office will undergo COVID-19 testing on Tuesday after one of the crowd management volunteers at the office was tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The public will not be entertained in the office till noon. While the staff have been advised to go into home quarantine immediately, the members of the public, who had visited the office recently, have been advised to be on alert as they had a remote possibility of contracting the virus.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that routine testing was being held in the corporation office among the staff, especially those in the health wing. The health team had undergone a test less than a week ago while the volunteers, office staff, contingent workers and those at the corporation health centres were also being tested regularly.

“The office itself is sanitised twice a week,” he added.