Kozhikode

4 held on POCSO charge

The Mukkom police have arrested four youths, who were suspected to be involved in the recent missing of a minor girl.

Midhun Raj, 24, Akhith Raj, 23, Jobin Kuttippala, 23, and Dharani, 22, were arrested on Wednesday on the basis of the statement by the 13-year old victim who was tracked from Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the girl, who fell in love with Dharani through Facebook, was reportedly taken to Tamil Nadu by the first three accused on October 2. On the way, she was sexually abused by one of the suspects.

All of them were charged under various Sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

