4 grama panchayats up in arms over hill highway alignment

Four grama panchayats in Kozhikode district are sore over the final alignment of the proposed hill highway project, which according to them, was modified to suit the interests of some influential segments including politicians and local leaders.

People’s representatives and local action councils from Narippetta, Kayakkodi, Kavilumpara and Maruthongara panchayats, who have come out with their opposition against the revised proposal, are planning to launch a district-level agitation with the support of various Hillside Farmers’ Movements.

Local body members from the four panchayats claim that the new alignment of the hill highway project that was expected to bring development to the interior areas of Kozhikode district totally ignores the four grama panchayats. The new alignment covering Vilangad, Kallachi and Theekkuni will not be a cost-effective alternative for the majority of villagers in Kozhikode rural area.

Annamma George, president of Kavilumpara grama panchayat, says the local bodies are planning to take up the issue with the MLAs and Ministers concerned. “Arrangements are in place to convene a meeting first to discuss the issues and put forth our suggestions. The meeting will be convened in the presence of Nadapuram MLA, E.K. Vijayan,” she said.

“A slight revision of the plan can change the development prospect of many underdeveloped areas in these four neglected grama panchayats,” she adds.

In support of the four grama panchayats, the activists of the Western Ghats Protection Committee and the rural farmers’ collectives functioning under the control of the Thamarassery diocese have already held their first round of regional meeting, seeking the revision of the alignment.

Leaders of the joint action committee say they will participate in the forthcoming all-party meeting and communicate their demands to the government.

Allegation that project was modified to suit the interests of some influential segments, including politicians