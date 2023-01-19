₹4 crore rehabilitation package for street vendors on Kozhikode beach

January 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A special meeting of the City Corporation Council on Thursday approved ₹4 crore package for the rehabilitation of street vendors on Kozhikode beach.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Beena Philip, endorsed the project of ₹4,08,94,660 that will benefit identified 92 push cart vendors offering food and other items on the beach. The vending units will come up on the vending zone on the stretch opposite to the Government Beach Hospital and the Corporation office.

According to officials, the project has been envisaged considering the beautification programme as well as enhancing basic facilities on the beach. Kozhikode-based De Earth has been entrusted with the task to prepare a detailed project report.

The objective is to bring all the push cart vending units in a particular zone and free the remaining part of the five-km stretch beach area of any merchandising. As of now, hawkers and costermonger were scattered along the beach side, officials said.

The Council also decided to submit a detailed report to the State government for setting up projects for clean drinking water, street lights, and safe disposal of waste. Prior to that, an approval from the department of Ports would be required, they said.

The idea of establishing a vending zone on Kozhikode beach was conceived around two decades ago. Despite several rounds of discussion, even at the district Collector’s level, the project failed to take off. Now funds for the purpose have been made available.

Ms. Philip explained the benefits of the project. Councillors K. Moideeen Koya and K. Ramlath, both belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League, demanded that the civic body protect the Lions Park on the beach. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, Standing Committee chairman on Welfare P. Divakaran and leader of opposition in the Council K.C. Shobitha spoke.

