39th edition of SALT course to be launched in Kozhikode on June 25

June 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 39th edition of Social Awareness and Leadership Training (SALT) course offered by Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA International) Calicut Chapter is being launched at Loyola School in Kozhikode at 2 p.m. on June 25. The course is intended for 9th standard students and is spread over an academic year. The three-hour training sessions on Sunday afternoons twice a month on various aspects of leadership and social awareness contains interactive sessions in effective communication skill, decision making, human relations, civic sense, self image, goal setting, effective public speaking, group dynamics, civil laws, first aid, Indian history, memory techniques, study tactics, and basic environmental education. The participants shall also attend a nature study camp at OISCA eco-resource centre in Wayanad and have interaction opportunities with eminent personalities during the course. For details contact 9446437828 or 9447710666, a press release said.

