398 test positive in Kozhikode

As many as 398 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 383 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 95 cases of local transmission, Payyoli 28, Eramala 25, Villiappally 16, and Ramanattukara 14.

As many as 5,829 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 6.82%. There were 297 recoveries and the active caseload from the district was 3,364, the official said.

