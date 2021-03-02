Kozhikode

380 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp for government officials and those chosen for the Assembly polls being held at the Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 380 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Monday. There were 361 locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others was not known, said the District Medical Officer in a release.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 109 cases of local transmission, Narippatta 34, Kunnamangalam 19, Kadalundy 17 and Vadakara 15. As many as 5,039 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 7.54%. The cumulative TPR is 9.13%. There were 341 recoveries and the active case load from the district is 5,336.

