38 wards reserved for women in Kozhikode Corporation

Thirty-eight out of the 75 wards of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation have been reserved for women candidates in the forthcoming local body polls. Among them two are reserved for women candidates from the Scheduled Castes.

The wards reserved for women are Chettikulam (ward No: 2), Eranhikkal (3), Mokavoor (5), Kundoopparamba (6), Poolakkadvu (11), Paroppadi (12), Chevarambalam (14), Mayanad (18), Chevayur (21), Nellikkode (23), Kudilthodu (24), Kottuli (25), Pottammal (29), Kommeri (30), Kinasseri (33), Mankavu (34), Kallai (36), Meenchanda (38), Thiruvannur (39), Areekkad North (40), Areekkad (41), Nallalam (42), Kolathara (43), Kundayithodu (44), Cheruvannur East (45), Beypore Port (47), Beypore (48), Naduvattam (50), Arakkinar (52), Payyanakkal (55), Mukhadar (57), Chalappuram (59), Moonnalingal (62), Eranhipalam (64), Nadakkavu (65), Chakkorathukulam (68), Athanikkal, (71) and Puthiyangadi (74).

Chettikulam and Poolakkadavu are the seats reserved for women from the Scheduled Castes.

Thadampattuthazham (9) has been reserved for Scheduled Castes (general) category.

