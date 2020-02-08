Kozhikode

378 under observation for nCoV

As many as 378 persons are under observation at their homes for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Kozhikode district as on Saturday.

One of them is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao reviewed the arrangements to counter the infection scenario on the day. Mr. Rao spoke to four persons who had returned from China and are under observation at their homes. He also spoke to the health officer attached to the Calicut International Airport about the screening mechanism being implemented there for passengers. Mr. Rao directed Health Department officials to continue the video conferencing with representatives of private hospitals and the training programme for the health staff. The ongoing psychological counselling sessions for those under observation and the guidelines being given to them by health workers too were reviewed.

