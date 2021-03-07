376 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 376 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Saturday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 369 of them were locally acquired infections, and the source of six others is not known. The Kozhikode Corporation had 88 cases of local transmission, Chakkittapara 23, Ulliyeri 19, Unnikulam 16, and Meppayyur 15. The number of recoveries was 412, and the active caseload is 4,749.

A total of 5,592 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 6.72%.