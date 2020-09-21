376 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

21 September 2020 20:18 IST

Four deaths reported at Govt. Medical College Hospital

Fresh COVID-19 cases saw a decline in Kozhikode on Monday, reportedly owing to lesser number of tests across the State, when 376 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here. Four deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday and Monday.

According to a medical bulletin, while an 80-year-old woman from Koothali, a 75-year-old man from Orkkatteri, and a 66-year-old man from Orkkatteri, all in Kozhikode district, died on Sunday, a 66-year-old man from Velam in the district passed away on Monday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 318 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission. The source was unknown in 24 cases. Among those who returned from other States and tested positive for the virus, are 14 migrant labourers in Nadapuram. With 419 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases came down to 3,825.

Among the cases through local transmission, 172 are from within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, including five health workers. There are 29 such cases in Nadapuram.