374 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

22 February 2021 23:37 IST

Drop in the number of lab tests led to a subsequent fall in fresh cases in Kozhikode district on Monday when only 4,841 samples were tested, and 374 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 363 locally acquired infections, and the source of eight others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 133 cases, Narippatta 28, Peruvayal 19, and Mavoor 17. The daily test positivity rate is 7.74%. There were 617 recoveries and the number of active cases is 5,448.

Advertising

Advertising