363 fresh cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Malappuram continues to see surge; source remains unknown in 85 cases in Palakkad

As many as 363 of the 394 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kozhikode district on Tuesday were due to local transmission of the infection.

A 50-year-old woman from Chaliyam in Kozhikode died on Monday and a 76-year-old man from Valluvambram in Malappuram died on Tuesday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the source of infection of 21 persons was not known. Others had either returned from other States or from abroad. There are 12 health workers among the newly infected persons. The number of active cases from the district has gone up to 4,085.

As many as 131 of the cases of local transmission are from within the Kozhikode Corporation and 33 are from Vadakara, the release added.

In Thrissur

As many as 369 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Tuesday. Of them, 240 people contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of six persons could not be traced. There are now 2,982 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district. According to health officials, 9,236 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the district and 6,148 people have recovered from the disease. In all, 9,884 people are under observation.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district continued to witness surge in COVID-19 cases when 444 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. However, there were 468 recoveries on the same day.

While 423 of the new cases were found to have been infected through local contacts, the source of infection could not be traced in eight cases. Four cases came from other States and six from abroad.

There were 3,345 active cases in the district, and 35,713 people were quarantined.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that those who tested positive for the virus and were in isolation at their respective homes would be monitored by the Health Department.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad, 242 people tested positive on Tuesday. As many as 155 of them got the infection through local contacts. While two cases came from other States, the source of infection could not be traced in 85 cases.

District health officials said that 235 infected persons recovered in Palakkad. However, there were 2,208 active cases across the district.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod reported 197 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of these, 191 were local transmission cases. The district also reported 225 recoveries. Kasaragod has so far reported 7,541 local transmission cases of COVID-19.

In Kannur

A total of 143 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday. Among them, 117 contracted the disease through contact. Sixteen health workers were among the infected. As many as 215 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district saw 81 COVID cases on Tuesday. Among the new cases, 75 were infected through contact. The district has so far reported 2,715 COVID-19 cases. As many as 3,458 people are under observation.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, and Wayanad bureaus)