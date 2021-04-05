360 fresh cases reported in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

05 April 2021 22:24 IST

As many as 360 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Monday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 347 locally acquired infections, and the source of nine others was not known. A total of 4,771 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 7.67%. Kozhikode Corporation reported 163 cases of local transmission, Vadakara and Peruvayal 17 each, and Chathamangalam 16. As many as 302 recovered from the infection and the active caseload was 4,276.

