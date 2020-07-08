36 govt. schools in Kozhikode to get water testing labs

As many as 36 government higher secondary schools in Kozhikode district will soon have a water testing laboratory on their premises. The laboratories are being constructed as part of a project of the Haritha Keralam Mission to make water testing affordable and within reach for every one. The plan is to set up such laboratories in every local body.

Schools were short-listed based on the available infrastructure including a live chemistry lab. The cost for setting up the lab in one school is around ₹1.70 lakh. The project is being implemented with the help of Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation and funded mainly by the State through MLAs’ local development fund and through local bodies.

“At present, water testing facility is available only in very few places in the district such as in some Kerala Water Authority labs and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management. With the setting up of labs in local bodies, testing will be available at much cheaper rates,” said P. Prakashan, district coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission.

The labs will be managed by chemistry teachers in each school and students, who will be trained in the process. Each school will be provided a handbook as well as enough chemicals to carry out 1,000 water tests. “This will also be beneficial to students who will get some hands-on experience. They will do only basic tests. If tests show some serious problems, the public can approach a bigger laboratory,” Mr. Prakashan added.

“Though only 36 schools have been short-listed in the first phase, the facility will soon be made available in all the local bodies in the district,” he added.