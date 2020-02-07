358 under observation for nCoV in Kozhikode

As many as 358 persons are now under observation at their homes for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Kozhikode district, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Thursday.

No new patients with symptoms were admitted to hospitals on the day. Right now, four persons are under observation at the Government General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Home surveillance

Twenty-six persons were put under home surveillance on Thursday.

Dr. Jayasree said that pamphlets and posters on nCoV would be given to the health staff for distribution during house visits. Mental health counselling was given to 13 person, she said.