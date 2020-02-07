Kozhikode

358 under observation for nCoV in Kozhikode

more-in

As many as 358 persons are now under observation at their homes for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Kozhikode district, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Thursday.

No new patients with symptoms were admitted to hospitals on the day. Right now, four persons are under observation at the Government General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Home surveillance

Twenty-six persons were put under home surveillance on Thursday.

Dr. Jayasree said that pamphlets and posters on nCoV would be given to the health staff for distribution during house visits. Mental health counselling was given to 13 person, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
public health/community medicine
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:39:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/358-under-observation-for-ncov-in-kozhikode/article30756564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY