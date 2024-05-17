GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3,500 students from Kozhikode to be part of Kudumbashree’s Mind Blowers programme

Community development societies to select 50 students from each local body for the programme that is intended to unlock their hidden talents

Published - May 17, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Around 3,500 students from Kozhikode district are to be enrolled into the Mind Blowers programme of the Kudumbashree Mission that aims to unlock the hidden talents and aptitudes in them so as to reorient their lives towards a successful career. The students will be mentored in the year-long programme organised in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Udyam Learning Foundation 

“Mind Blowers was launched earlier this month. We have already completed the first level of training for the district-level resource persons. The second level of training for community development society-level resource persons will be completed by the end of the month,” R. Sindhu, district mission coordinator of the Kudumbashree said.

The plan is to enroll 50 students from classes 9 to 12 from each local body. The students will be given tasks and projects based on which their aptitude will be assessed. Further, they will be provided with opportunities to nurture the said aptitudes over the six months from June to December.

“Through the programme, the children will be able to choose their careers based on their aptitudes. The resource persons will mentor them over the year,” Ms. Sindhu said.

The community development societies will choose 50 students from each local body based on their interests.

“Around 50,000 students will be part of the programme in the first phase across the State,” she added.

