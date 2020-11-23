350 to vie for 75 seats in Kozhikode Corpn.

CPI(M), BJP field most number of candidates; Mayor’s post reserved for women

A clear picture about the contestants in the three-tier local body polls has emerged with the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers ending on Monday.

As many as 350 candidates will contest in the 75 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation. Of this, 173 are men and 177 women. As many as 459 withdrew their nomination papers.

Major players

The CPI(M) and the BJP have fielded the most number of candidates. This time, the post of Mayor has been reserved for women.

Elections will be held to the Kozhikode Corporation, seven municipalities, 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats and Kozhikode District Panchayat.

There are 25,33,024 voters comprising 12,08,545 males and 13,24,449 females in the district. About 30 are transgenders and 1,064 are overseas electors.

There are 4,62,000 voters in Kozhikode Corporation. Koyilandy municipality has 58,719 voters; Vadakara, 60,209; Payyoli, 40,961; Ramanattukara, 28,806; Koduvally, 40,364 ; Mukkom, 33,749 and Feroke, 42,998.

In Wayanad

As many as 1,858 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming civic body polls in Wayanad district.

On Monday, the final day for withdrawal of nominations, 1,364 candidates, who had filed papers to the district panchayat, four block panchayats, three municipalities, and 23 grama panchayats in the district, withdrew their nominations.

As many as 83 candidates filed papers to the Wayanad District Panchayat, of whom 28 candidates withdrew their papers.

While 46 of the 88 candidates withdrew papers in Sulthan Bathery Municipality, 69 of the 188 candidates in Mananthavady and 16 of the 115 candidates in Kalpetta municipalities also withdrew their papers.

Forty-five of the 86 candidates in Mananthavady block panchayat, 46 of 88 in Sulthan Bathery, 28 of 72 in Kalpetta, and 20 of 64 candidates in Panamaram block panchayats also withdrew their papers on the day.

As many as 2,330 candidates filed papers to 23 grama panchayats in the district, of whom 1, 022 candidates withdrew papers on Monday.

At the grama panchayat level, Panamaram grama panchayat had the largest number of candidates (101) withdrawing their papers, while only 19 candidates withdrew papers in Mupainad (lowest) grama panchayat.

Electoral officers assigned symbols to the candidates on the day.