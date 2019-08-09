Kozhikode

350 houses damaged in Kozhikode

About 350 houses have been partially damaged in the rain-related calamities in Kozhikode district.

These were identified in Kozhikode (84); Koyilandy (81) and Vadakara (66) taluks.

The number of houses damaged in Thamarassery taluk is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, officials said that a 25-member team of the NDRF would reach the district on Friday morning for rescue operations.

Alread,y a 20-member team of the BSF was at Thamarassery.

Rescue squads

The rescue squads attached to the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and ULCCS would be pressed into service for the operations.

