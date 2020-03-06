35 persons placed under observation in Kozhikode

Thirty-five people are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Six of them were added on Thursday, V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, said in a release. One of them is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital and three are at the Government Medical College Hospital, and another is at a private hospital. A total of 410 people were removed from the list of those under observation. All the 37 samples tested so far were negative, the release added.