345 fresh COVID cases

KOZHIKODE

04 March 2021 23:55 IST

As many as 345 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday. According to the District Medical Officer, 328 locally acquired infections were recordedwhile the source of infection of 10 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 89 cases of local transmission, Chorod 18, and Thiruvalloor 15. As many as 6,127 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 5.63%. A total of 558 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload of the district now is 4,714.

