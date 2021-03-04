Kozhikode

345 fresh COVID cases

As many as 345 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday. According to the District Medical Officer, 328 locally acquired infections were recordedwhile the source of infection of 10 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 89 cases of local transmission, Chorod 18, and Thiruvalloor 15. As many as 6,127 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 5.63%. A total of 558 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload of the district now is 4,714.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 11:56:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/345-fresh-covid-cases/article33992320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY