ADVERTISEMENT

3,444 postal votes cast in district by people in essential services

April 23, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,444 people voted in Kozhikode district as the three-day-long postal voting procedure of essential services concluded on April 22 (Monday). As many as 1,814 people voted in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency while 1,630 people voted in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency (including Koothuparamba and Thalassery assembly constituencies).

Officials from Police, fire service, jail, excise, Milma, KSEB, Kerala Water Authority, KSRTC, Treasury, Health department, Forest department, All India Radio, Doordarshan, BSNL, Railway, Postal and Telegraph, besides officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and media persons were included in the essential services category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US