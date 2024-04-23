3,444 postal votes cast in district by people in essential services

April 23, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 3,444 people voted in Kozhikode district as the three-day-long postal voting procedure of essential services concluded on April 22 (Monday). As many as 1,814 people voted in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency while 1,630 people voted in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency (including Koothuparamba and Thalassery assembly constituencies).

Officials from Police, fire service, jail, excise, Milma, KSEB, Kerala Water Authority, KSRTC, Treasury, Health department, Forest department, All India Radio, Doordarshan, BSNL, Railway, Postal and Telegraph, besides officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and media persons were included in the essential services category.