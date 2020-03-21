₹34-crore projects for Ulliyeri grama panchayat

Kozhikode

21 March 2020 02:35 IST

The Ulliyeri grama panchayat will implement development projects worth ₹34 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal. The highest allocation of ₹15 crore has been made to execute various asset creation works under the employment guarantee scheme. The budget, presented by panchayat vice president Chandrika Poomadathil, gives top priority to housing schemes, agricultural projects and drinking water supply network.

Advertising

Advertising