Kozhikode recorded 3,366 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 15,341 people were tested. The test positivity rate is 22.28%. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 3,304 patients were infected through local transmission while the source is unknown in 53 cases. Six persons who recently came from other States and three health workers have also tested positive. Meanwhile, 3,674 persons have recovered from the infection in the district. The active caseload is 35,889, and there are 1,11,265 persons under observation.
3,366 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode
September 05, 2021 21:04 IST
