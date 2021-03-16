334 recoveries, 117 new cases in Kozhikode

Only 117 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday, reportedly due to a decline in the number of lab tests.

According to the District Medical Officer, only 3,539 samples were tested on the day and the daily test positivity rate was 3.3%. Of the fresh cases, 112 were locally acquired infections and the source of four others was not known. A total of 28 cases of local transmission were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation, 10 from Peruvayal and nine from Koyilandy. As many as 334 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 3,377.

COVID vaccination camps would be held at the community health centres at Thalakkulathoor, Narikkuni, and Orkkatteri, and at Anugraha Auditorium at Olavanna.