330 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

09 September 2020 20:09 IST

291 contract virus through local transmission

Fresh COVID-19 cases peaked again in Kozhikode district when 330 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The number of people infected through local transmission was 291. The source of infection is not known in 27 cases.

Meanwhile, five persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two women, aged 47 and 56 and hailing from Karivannur and Kallai, respectively, in Kozhikode, were later tested negative for the virus. The other deceased are a 76-year-old woman from Neduva in Malappuram, a 67-year-old man from Kuttikkattur and a 65-year-old man from Vadakara in Kozhikode.

Of the 82 cases in Kozhikode Corporation, the source was not known in six cases. In Vadakara, there were 55 cases, and three persons had no known contacts of infection. The number of positive cases in Kadalundi is 33. With 88 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from the district is now 1,969. As many as 137 people from other districts too are undergoing treatment here.

