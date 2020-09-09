330 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Fresh COVID-19 cases peaked again in Kozhikode district when 330 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The number of people infected through local transmission was 291. The source of infection is not known in 27 cases.
Meanwhile, five persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two women, aged 47 and 56 and hailing from Karivannur and Kallai, respectively, in Kozhikode, were later tested negative for the virus. The other deceased are a 76-year-old woman from Neduva in Malappuram, a 67-year-old man from Kuttikkattur and a 65-year-old man from Vadakara in Kozhikode.
Of the 82 cases in Kozhikode Corporation, the source was not known in six cases. In Vadakara, there were 55 cases, and three persons had no known contacts of infection. The number of positive cases in Kadalundi is 33. With 88 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from the district is now 1,969. As many as 137 people from other districts too are undergoing treatment here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath