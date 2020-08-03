33 fresh cases reported in Kozhikode

Twenty-nine of the total 33 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Kozhikode on Monday were through local transmission. One death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The deceased is a 80-year-old native of Kakkattil in the district. However, the death has not been included in the State’s tally pending reconfirmation by the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. According to sources, he had sought treatment for fever twice at a private clinic at Kakkattil in the last week of July. He later approached another private hospital at Thottilppalam from where he was referred to their bigger branch in the city. He was tested positive for the virus there and died on Monday morning. MCH authorities said the patient was brought dead there.

Meanwhile, all the staff at the private clinic, and those who had been in contact with him at the private hospital at Thottilppalam have been asked go in quarantine. The private clinic has been closed for now.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, two of the newly infected persons had returned from abroad, and the source of infection of the rest was not known. Meanwhile, six more health workers at the MCH have been tested positive for the virus.