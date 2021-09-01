3,251 test positive in Kozhikode

Daily TPR 23.19%; active caseload in district 32,258

There was no let-up in fresh COVID-19 cases and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district on Wednesday when 3,251 more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The daily TPR was 23.19%.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, 3,209 of the new cases were due to local transmission of the infection. The source of 30 others was not known. As many as 14,228 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation had 463 locally acquired infections, Puthuppady 137, Koyilandy 121, Feroke 83, Naduvannur 81, Villiappilly 78, Kakkodi 76, and Moodadi 66. With 2,218 people recovering from the infection, the active caseload in the district now is 32,258. The DMO urged those who may have had any contact with the infected persons, those who have symptoms and people employed in jobs that require regular public interaction to get themselves tested. All the government hospitals had facilities for the purpose, she said. Meanwhile, 800 vials of COVID vaccine stored at a unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, Cherooppa, were reportedly damaged. They were scheduled to be used in Cherooppa, Peruvayal, and Perumanna.

The hospital staff realised that the vaccine could not be used when they were trying to shift it to a centre on Tuesday. This led to delay in scheduled vaccinations at the centres. Alternative arrangements were made for those who had registered online. It is learnt that lapses in storage might have to led to the incident.