325 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 March 2021 23:18 IST

As many as 325 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday and there were 271 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 312 locally acquired infections and the source of nine others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 140 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy and Kunnamangalam 12 each, and Kodanchery 10. A total of 5,410 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 6%. Active caseload in the district is 2,872.

Advertising

Advertising