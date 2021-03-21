321 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 March 2021 01:05 IST

Number of tests to be increased in district

As many as 321 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. There were 255 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to increase the number of tests ahead of the Assembly elections. Mobile testing units will be set up outside offices and institutions. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said in a release that the decision was taken in view of reluctance on the part of the people to undergo testing.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 302 locally acquired infections, and the source of four others was not known. The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 82 cases of local transmission, Maniyoor 19, Kodenchery 13, and Ulliyeri 10.

As many as 6,071 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 5.28%. The active caseload of the district is 3,123.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said that vaccination would be held only at private hospitals in the district on Sunday. They are Elettil Hospital and Nursing Home, Fathima Hospital, Kozhikode; K.K. Hospital, Balussery; Vimala Hospital, Nellippoyil, and V.V. Hospital, Thamarassery.