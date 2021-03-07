Kozhikode

315 COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported from Kozhikode district on Sunday when 315 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 308 of them were locally acquired infections. The source of seven others was not known. Kozhikode district accounted for 95 cases of local transmission, Kunnummal 23 and Thikkodi 11. A total of 5,887 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 5.35%. As many as 388 recoveries too were reported from the district and the active caseload is 4,672.

