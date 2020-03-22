31 care centres in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has identified various schools, colleges, resorts, lodges and government training centres here to convert them as care centres to address any emergency situation arising out of a possible spread of COVID-19.

There will be 31 such centres here, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Sunday.

All the rooms in such centres would have surveillance systems as well as protective mechanisms. Women and men would have separate centres.

Mr. Rao said that the Health Department had been asked to ensure the services of doctors, nurses, and paramedics there along with the availability of medicines and ambulances. Staff could be roped in from private hospitals if there is any need. The services of those who have volunteered to work with the department would be utilised in shifts.

Departments such as Revenue, Home, Food and Civil Supplies, Public Works, and Electricity had been assigned the task to ensure the well-being of the residents of such centres. The Kerala Suchitwa Mission needs to oversee the management of waste there. Kudumbashree units would provide food at the centres and the Kerala Water Authority would look after their drinking water requirements.

Mental health counseling would be provided to them in association with the Social Justice Department as well as the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.