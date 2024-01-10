ADVERTISEMENT

30 electric autos to be rolled out from Kozhikode polytechnic college

January 10, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty electric autorickshaws for solid waste collection, manufactured under the ‘Industry on campus’ initiative at the Government Polytechnic College, Kozhikode, will be flagged off by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Thursday.

A release quoting the Minister said on Wednesday that such a high number of autorickshaws were being made from a campus for the first time in the country. Students of the polytechnic college assembled parts of the autorickshaws at the industry on campus unit of Coimbatore-based Axeon Ventures, set up under the ‘Earn while learn’ initiative of the Directorate of Technical Education. Select students were trained in manufacturing of electric autos by technicians from the company.

Axeon Ventures had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up industrial units in polytechnic colleges in the State on October 31, 2022. Later, it was decided to make 75 e-autos for solid waste management for the Kozhikode Corporation. In the first phase, 30 autos are being rolled out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US