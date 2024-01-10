GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30 electric autos to be rolled out from Kozhikode polytechnic college

January 10, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty electric autorickshaws for solid waste collection, manufactured under the ‘Industry on campus’ initiative at the Government Polytechnic College, Kozhikode, will be flagged off by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Thursday.

A release quoting the Minister said on Wednesday that such a high number of autorickshaws were being made from a campus for the first time in the country. Students of the polytechnic college assembled parts of the autorickshaws at the industry on campus unit of Coimbatore-based Axeon Ventures, set up under the ‘Earn while learn’ initiative of the Directorate of Technical Education. Select students were trained in manufacturing of electric autos by technicians from the company.

Axeon Ventures had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up industrial units in polytechnic colleges in the State on October 31, 2022. Later, it was decided to make 75 e-autos for solid waste management for the Kozhikode Corporation. In the first phase, 30 autos are being rolled out.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.