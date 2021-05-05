3 MLAs from Kozhikode likely to get Cabinet berths

CPI(M) State secretariat meeting considering induction of new faces

Balancing coalition politics and regional aspirations, Kozhikode is likely to get three ministers in the new Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet this time.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat which met at the AKG Centre in the State capital on Tuesday weighed the induction of new faces from among its legislators.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who won from the Beypore Assembly segment, stands a reasonable chance of representing the district in the State Cabinet.

Previously, senior leader T.P. Ramakrishnan represented the district. However, the names of Kanathil Jameela, Kozhikode district panchayat president, and Thottathil Raveendran, two-time mayor of Kozhikode Corporation, are doing the rounds. Ms. Jameela and Mr. Raveendran won from Koyilandy and Kozhikode North respectively.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader A.K. Saseendran who won from Elathur could also make the cut. In the previous Cabinet, he was Minister for Transport. However, the Central leadership of the party will take a final call on his ministership. The party also has another legislator, Thomas K. Thomas, the brother of former minister Thomas Chandy, who won the Kuttanad seat.

Another probable candidate is E.K. Vijayan, CPI State council member, who won from Nadapuram. His inclusion in the Cabinet would also depend on the decision of his party.