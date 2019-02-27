3 killed, 20 injured in accident

Three persons were killed and 20 others were injured when a bus crashed into a tree after hitting a motorcycle near Edavanna on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Farshad, 18, from Edavanna; Fatima, 67, from Gudalur; and her daughter Subaida, 42. The injured were admitted to different hospitals, including Government Medical College Hospitals in Kozhikode and Manjeri.

The driver of the private bus, which was heading towards Vazhikkadavu from Manjeri, lost control while overtaking a lorry and collided with the motorcycle, killing its rider Farshad on the spot. The bus came to a halt after ramming a tree. A school student, Farshad was returning home after taking his examination. The other victims were bus passengers.