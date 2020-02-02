291 under observation in Kozhikode

A total of 291 persons are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected novel coronavirus infection. One more person was hospitalised with symptoms on Sunday, taking the total number of such people to seven so far.
According to a bulletin released by the Health Department on Sunday evening, 284 people across the district are under observation at their homes. Authorities at the Government General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital here claimed that the health condition of all patients with symptoms under observation are stable.
