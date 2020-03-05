29 under observation for COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 March 2020 08:05 IST

Body fluid samples of two suspected patients sent for tests

Seventeen more people are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Wednesday, taking the total number of those under surveillance to 29.

According to a release by V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, one of them is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, three at the Government Medical College Hospital, and one at Baby Memorial Hospital.

One person was removed from the list on Wednesday and 410 people have been excluded so far.

Body fluid samples of two suspected patients have been sent for lab tests.

The results of two samples received on the day had turned negative and four more are awaited. All the 36 samples sent so far from Kozhikode had tested negative.

Alert at airport

Meanwhile, surveillance has been stepped up at the Calicut International Airport to screen travellers from affected countries.

A team consisting of a medical officer, staff nurse, and a health inspector along with an ambulance will be stationed at the airport round the clock to check both domestic and international travellers.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be transported to the isolation wards set up at the Government Medical College, Manjeri, and District Hospital, Tirur.

Though an alert had been declared earlier too at the airport, it was strengthened in the wake of the infection spreading to more countries, including those in the Gulf region.