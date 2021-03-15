Kozhikode

288 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 288 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 275 locally acquired infections and the source of 10 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 82 cases of local transmission while Koyilandy and Kayanna reported nine cases each. A total of 5,175 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 5.56%. As many as 404 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 3,580.

