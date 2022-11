November 26, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has allocated ₹10 lakh each to 28 pre-primary schools in Kozhikode district to raise them to international standards under a project titled ‘Varnakoodaram’. A release said on Saturday that the schools would have an outdoor play area, performance area, science area, literary area, maths area, and music area. The pre-school building and other infrastructure will be disabled friendly too.