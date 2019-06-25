28 govt. offices to come under e-office

The State government’s e-office project is being implemented in all the four taluks, village offices, district supply office, district employment office, and the irrigation, fisheries and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Departments, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.
He was addressing a meeting to discuss the implementation of the project. E-office is a web application that enables the government to automate the entire work flow of government departments. People will get the information on the status of files and published government orders through the website.
Applications could be uploaded through http://eoffice.kerala.gov.in and the reply will be sent online. Twenty-eight offices, including all the offices under the Revenue Department, are part of the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor