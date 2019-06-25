28 govt. offices to come under e-office

The State government’s e-office project is being implemented in all the four taluks, village offices, district supply office, district employment office, and the irrigation, fisheries and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Departments, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.

He was addressing a meeting to discuss the implementation of the project. E-office is a web application that enables the government to automate the entire work flow of government departments. People will get the information on the status of files and published government orders through the website.

Applications could be uploaded through http://eoffice.kerala.gov.in and the reply will be sent online. Twenty-eight offices, including all the offices under the Revenue Department, are part of the project.