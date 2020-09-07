278 recover from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

The number of those who recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Monday was more than double of people who were declared tested positive for the virus. As many as 278 people were cured and 103 were newly added to the list of infected patients.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 86 of the newly infected persons got it through local transmission. The source could not be ascertained in 12 cases.

The number of cases through local transmission in the Kozhikode Corporation was 35. The figures for Velam and Kottur were 22 and nine, respectively. The number of active cases in the district has come down to 1,619.