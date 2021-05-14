2,760 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

14 May 2021 19:49 IST

3,912 patients recover; test positivity rate at 24.82%

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode recorded a dip on Friday with 2,760 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the new patients, 2,694 contracted the disease through local transmission while the source of infection could not be traced in 61 cases. Five persons had come from other States.

As many as 11,560 persons were tested on Friday and the test positivity rate is 24.82%. Meanwhile, 3,912 patients have recovered. At present, there are 45,115 COVID-19 patients in the district.

With 5,722 persons placed under observation on Friday, there are a total of 1,24,925 persons quarantined in the district.

Even as there are complaints of lack of beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, the district administration has said that 1,144 beds out of the total 3,228 are available in 60 COVID-19 hospitals in the district. Eighty-eight ICU beds, 314 beds with oxygen connectivity and 24 ventilators are also available. Of those, 331 beds, 22 ICU beds, 14 ventilators and 167 beds with oxygen supply are in 15 government-run COVID hospitals.

There are 575 beds available in 10 first-line treatment centres, 364 beds in four second-line treatment centres, and 1,505 beds in 82 domiciliary care centres.