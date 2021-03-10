267 new cases, 446 recoveries in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

10 March 2021 00:26 IST

Kozhikode district reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new infections on Tuesday when 267 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 446 people were discharged from first-line treatment centres and hospitals.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 259 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of four others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 100 cases of local transmission of the infection, and Chathamangalam reported 15 such cases. As many as 6,460 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.13%. The active case load from the district now is 4,180.

