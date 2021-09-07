Kozhikode

2,669 new COVID cases in Kozhikode; TPR 18.67%

Kozhikode district recorded 2,669 COVID cases on Tuesday when 14,625 people were tested for the SARS-COV2 virus.

The test positivity rate was 18.67%. District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said that 2,636 of the new patients had contracted the disease locally while the source was unknown in 28 cases. Five of them had recently arrived from other States.

Meanwhile, 3,319 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities in the district.

The active caseload as on Tuesday was 33,960 while 1,07,543 are under observation.


